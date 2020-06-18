Police share video of robbery suspects, ask public for information

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Deparmtent is working to identify to robbery suspects who beat a 51-year-old woman before stealing her car keys and car in the 200 block of North Thompson Drive.

The car was a Mother’s Day gift from the victim’s son, according to an incident report.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identify is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

