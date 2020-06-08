Police share update on Sunday night attempted homicide

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The suspect who shot an 18-year-old outside of a gas station on East Washington Avenue was traveling in a silver vehicle when they shot at the victim, according to an incident report.

The report said the 18-year-old victim had gotten out of his car at the Mobil gas station when a silver car approached. Police said someone in the silver vehicle fired a handgun and hit the victim twice.

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

