Police share tips on avoiding fraud after Madison resident scammed out of ‘large sum of money’

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are sharing tips on how to avoid fraudsters after a Mineral Point Road resident reported they were scammed out of a large sum of money.

According to an incident report, the victim reported they got a phone call from someone claiming there was an issue with an online purchase the victim had made. The victim then gave the caller their bank account information to show they didn’t make the purchase.

Police said shortly after the conversation, the victim found a large sum of money had been taken from their bank account.

Authorities said anyone who has been scammed should contact the Federal Trade Commission.

Police said residents can take a few key steps to help prevent scams and fraud. Blocking unwanted calls and messages, keeping personal and financial information private, and being familiar with common scam attempts are easy ways to help yourself avoid being scammed.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.