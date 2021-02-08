Police share theft prevention tips after attempted burglary on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are sharing theft prevention tips after a Park Meadow Drive resident reported seeing a would-be burglar standing outside of his bedroom door early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the homeowner woke up in bed and spotted the would-be burglar standing near the doorway wearing a headlamp.

The suspect quickly fled and left through the garage door. The resident told police the garage door may have been accidentally left open overnight.

Nothing was reported stolen.

Police said area residents can prevent property crime by making sure their doors are locked, keeping valuable items out of vulnerable places, keeping the outside of a residence well-lit and closing garage doors.