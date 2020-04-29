Police share surveillance photos of suspect in liquor store theft

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. — The Town of Beloit Police Department has released surveillance photos as part of a theft investigation.

Officers said a man stole items from Happy House Liquors on Tuesday, according to post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police are looking to identify the man in the photos included in this article.

Officers describe him as being a white man in his mid to late 30s around 6 feet, 2 inches tall. Police said he is bald and has a circular-shaped tattoo above his right ear.

Police believe the man left the area in a white Nissan sedan from the mid to late 90s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.