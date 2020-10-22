Police share images of robbery suspects who robbed west side convenience store in late September

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police have shared images of two people who robbed a west side convenience store in late September.

On Sept. 29, two men entered the BP Stop-N-Go on Schroeder Road armed with a handgun. The men escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.