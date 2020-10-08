Police seize thousands of dollars, cocaine, marijuana during drug bust

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police seized thousands of dollars, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a drug arrest Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested 40-year-old Marcus L. Hayes as part of a cocaine dealing investigation. Police said Hayes had been arrested by DCNTF in the past.

Hayes was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Novation Parkway. Officials stopped Hayes shortly after he left his apartment.

Detectives also executed a search warrant on Hayes’ residence where they seized more than $5,500, 65 grams of powder and base cocaine powder, 470 grams of THC, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Hayes was tentatively charged with delivery of cocaine, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and maintaining a drug dwelling.

The Town of Madison Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team assisted with serving the warrant.

