Police seize loaded handgun with extended magazine; man crashes stolen vehicle into ditch

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police recovered a loaded Glock 19 handgun equipped with an extended magazine Friday shortly before the driver of a stolen vehicle fled from officers.

Police said a concerned caller reported that an SUV was running and parked behind an address in the 5000 block of Camden Road. Because of the vehicle’s tinted windows, officers were not able to see inside the vehicle.

Before officers made contact with the occupant, they laid down stop strips near the vehicle in case the occupant tried to drive off.

Once the strips were in place, a Madison Police Department sergeant opened the driver’s side door to find a man with his eyes closed. The loaded handgun was sitting next to him, officials said.

According to an incident report, when the sergeant announced his presence, the man in the driver’s seat opened his eyes and reached for the gun. The sergeant reached for the gun and was able to grab it as the man accelerated and drove over the stop strips.

Police said the tires on the vehicle eventually shredded because of the stop strips.

The man eventually drove the vehicle onto the Beltline where he subsequently crashed the vehicle into a ditch east of Stoughton Road. The man ran off, but was apprehended a short time later, according to the original incident report.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.