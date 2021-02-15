Police seize drugs, other evidence during eastside drug bust

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police seized drugs, drug packaging and other evidence from an eastside hotel room on Feb. 8 as part of a drug investigation.

Officials said they seized 8.1 grams of cocaine base and3.7 grams of THC during the drug bust in the 2100 block of East Springs Drive.

Christopher T. Jenkins, 41, was arrested and tentatively charged with delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and three counts of delivery of heroin.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.