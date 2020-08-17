Police seize drugs, loaded gun from running vehicle in hotel parking lot

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police seized a loaded handgun, a running vehicle and nearly 50 grams of heroin believed to be laced with fentanyl during a routine patrol in the 5300 block of High Crossing Boulevard on Sunday night.

According to a news release, a Madison police officer was patroling the area around 10:30 p.m. due to several recent complaints about short-term traffic and possible drug dealing.

The officer spotted a black Chevrolet Malibu enter a parking lot and back into a stall near a hotel. Police said the driver stayed in the vehicle for more than 15 minutes.

When police began to approach the Malibu, the driver got out of the car and walked into the back of the hotel. The driver left the car running.

Police said the driver left the area and was not found.

A Madison Police Department K-9 unite was called to the scene to search the vehicle.

Officers found the suspected heroin on the driver’s seat and the handgun on the passenger seat.

Police are working to identify and arrest the driver, the report said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments