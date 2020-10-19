Police seize 5 handguns, drugs, money in Milwaukee Street drug investigation

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police seized five handguns, a loaded 50-round drum magazine, money, drugs and paraphernalia during a drug bust at a residence in the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street on Wednesday.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, law enforcement officers with the Dane County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on the residence around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police arrested the primary suspect, 18-year-old Jaquan T. Morris, on suspicion of four counts of delivery of cocaine and a probation warrant. Three others who live at the residence are also facing tentative charges.

Officials seized nearly 3,000 grams of THC, more than $4,200 in cash, digital scales, guns, ammunition and other evidence. One of the seized handguns was stolen, police said.

MPD’s SWAT and K-9 Patton helped with serving the warrant.

