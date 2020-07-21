Police seize 3 pounds of marijuana, handgun, 50-round magazine from vehicles in parking ramp
MADISON, Wis. — Police seized nearly three pounds of marijuana, a handgun and a 50-round magazine early Saturday morning while patrolling inside the Lake Street Ramp.
While police were working high-visibility patrol inside the ramp, a stolen Jaguar and two other cars entered the ramp. Police said the occupants all parked near each other and left together. According to an incident report, police spotted a handgun on the passenger seat of the Jaguar and a large bag of marijuana in one of the other cars.
Police said they towed both vehicles to a Madison Police Department facility. During a subsequent search, police found multiple bags of marijuana, weighing nearly three pounds in total. Police seized more than $4,000 in cash.
The search also revealed digital scales, bullets and a 50-round 9mm high-capacity magazine.
Officers are reviewing surveillance footage in an attempt to identify potential suspects.
