Police seize 3 guns during child pornography arrest

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police seized three guns while searching a suspect’s residence for child pornography Thursday morning.

Officers with the Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, alongside members of the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace around 7 a.m.

According to an incident report, the suspect was the subject of an investigation into allegations he was in possession of child porn.

The suspect, who News 3 Now is not naming because he has not been charged in court, was ultimately booked into the Dane County jail on tentative possession of child pornography charges.