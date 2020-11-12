Police seek tree thief, rare pine stolen from UW Arboretum

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin Madison Police Department is investigating after a rare tree was stolen from the UW Arboretum last week.

Someone cut down a 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain Pine tree sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9, according to a release by UW-Madison police.

The tree was planted in 1988 about 30 yards away from Arboretum Drive, just east of the Wingra Springs Lot. Another one of its kind, planted in the same section of the Arboretum, was left unharmed, police said.

However, another nearby tree was damaged. Someone cut a 12-foot section off the top of a Compact White Fir planted in 1981. The conifer crook left the cut section behind, police said.

UW Arboretum staff estimate the cost of the damaged and stolen trees to be around $13,000.

Anyone who witnessed this theft or notices a large tree part of a holiday display are asked to call UW-Madison police at 608-264-2677. Anonymous tips can also be made online or by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014