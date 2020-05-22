Police seek to locate witness who checked on 15-year-old girl in suspicious person incident

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Investigators are looking to find a witness to a suspicious person incident on Madison’s east side that took place last month.

The Madison Police Department said that on April 22, around 3 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was riding her bike near the intersection of Talmadge Street and Saint Paul Avenue. when a man in a pickup truck pulled in front of her, making her stop.

The stranger wanted the girl to get in his truck, according to the report. She refused and he complimented her on her appearance proceeded with a big smile on his face. The girl was able to bike around the truck and the stranger drove away.

A woman, walking a small dog, witnessed the incident and approached the girl in the road to make sure she was OK, police said. The case detective would like to speak with the dog walker or anyone else with information. Call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or send a tip online through p3tips.com.

Police said the man was driving a gray or dark-colored Chevrolet truck.

