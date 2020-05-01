Police seek tips in case of attempted robbery by person armed with knife

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating an attempted armed robbery Thursday night at a convenience store.

The Beloit Police Department said it received the report of the attempted robber at 10:32 p.m. at the Citgo on Madison Road known as the Madison Road Mart.

The would-be robber was armed with a knife and left before officers arrived, police said. The person didn’t steal anything and no one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online gbacrimestoppers.com or through the free “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device. Tipsters can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-757-2244.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.