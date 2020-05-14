Police seek public’s help in serial cigarette thefts from gas stations

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a serial cigarette thief.

The Madison Police Department said Thursday that investigators believe the thief has struck at least eight times since late March, mostly in the department’s south and west districts.

Police provided six surveillance images showing a person wearing different face coverings and sometimes wearing a hooded shirt or a hat, or both.

Police said each incident took place at a gas station, with most involving different Kwik Trip locations.

The thief’s method is to grab a couple of cigarette cartons and run, which he did when he stole from the Kwik Trip at on Raymond Road on April 18, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.