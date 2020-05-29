Police seek public’s help in case of 17-year-old missing 3 weeks

Arianna Witt

MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Madison teenager who has been missing for three weeks.

The Madison Police Department said Friday that 17-year-old Arianna Witt was last seen May 5 on Jacobs Way, where she was livng.

Police said there is no information that Arianna is the victim of a crime, but there is concern for her welfare.

Arianna is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to the report. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last known to be wearing a black jacket, black stretch pants and a black and white hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

