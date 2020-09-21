Police seek info, location of stolen purse in robbery outside McDonald’s

Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for the public’s help in the case of a mugging outside a fast-food restaurant Monday morning.

The Madison Police Department said a 69-year-old Madison woman was leaving the McDonald’s on Regent Street at about 8:15 a.m. when she was robbed.

According to the report, a man wearing all-black clothing and a blue face mask asked the woman if he could use her phone. When she refused, he took her purse by force and left in a stolen vehicle along with another male wearing dark clothing.

Officers saw the discarded black leather purse near the Stop-N-Go BP station on Speedway Road while attempting to catch up to the suspect vehicle, police said. However, when officers returned to the area, the purse was missing.

Police asked anyone with information on the robbery or the location of the purse to call the police department at 608-255-2345.

