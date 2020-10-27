Police see uptick in thefts at gas stations, urge drivers to lock doors while fueling up

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they have seen a spike in thefts taking place at gas stations and grocery store parking lots in recent weeks.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, a 43-year-old woman had her laptop and purse stolen from her vehicle Saturday evening while she was filling her fuel tank at the Kwik Trip in the 3100 block of Maple Grove Road.

The woman told police she saw a red Cadillac SUV pull up to the pump next to the one she was using. She said a minute or two later, the vehicle was gone. When she opened her car, she noticed her laptop and purse were missing.

Police are encouraging the public to lock their vehicles while at gas pumps and in grocery store parking lots to prevent these types of crimes.

