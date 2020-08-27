Police searching for thief who stole SUV, handbag from Shadow Ridge Trail home

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a burglary in the 9600 block of Shadow Ridge Trail after a 2019 RAV4 Hybrid, a handbag and car keys were stolen from a home Thursday morning.

Police said the vehicle was in the garage when it was stolen. The victim told police they thought the garage door might have been left unlocked.

The victim also speculated that the burglar might have gotten into the home using a garage door opener that was left in an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway.

