Police searching for suspect who allegedly punched man in face at bar

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are searching for a man who allegedly punched another man multiple times at a bar.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of State Street.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to police, the suspect got upset after the victim asked him to stop flirting with the victim’s friend.

The suspect then allegedly punched the victim two or three times in the face. The suspect was thrown out of the bar but waited outside for the victim and his friend to leave.

The suspect then allegedly punched the victim again and threatened him with a weapon.

The suspect reportedly ran to a nearby apartment and called the police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.