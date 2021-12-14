Police searching for suspect in Kwik Trip baseball bat beating

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are searching for a man who allegedly hit another man with a baseball bat at a Kwik Trip Monday.

Police said the incident occurred at the Kwik Trip at 401 N. Third St. just after 5:30 p.m.

The two men were reportedly arguing inside the store when one man asked a clerk to call the police.

They then went outside, where police say one man swung a baseball bat at the other’s head.

The victim was hit in the hand and fell to the ground. Police said he suffered minor hand and knee injuries.

Employees reportedly broke up the fight and took the bat.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

According to police, the suspect is a tall white man with a long beard, and police have not located him.

