Police searching for missing Madison woman

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for an 83-year-old woman who went missing Monday.

An incident report said Mary Schroeder, 83, was last seen leaving her home on the 3400 block of Stevens Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police said she was on her way to a hair appointment but never showed up.

Officials believe Schroeder was in the Weyauwega area of Waupaca County at around 7:30 p.m. and might be on her way to Wausau.

A Silver Alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said Schroeder is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. Police were unable to provide a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing, but she is likely driving a white 2010 Subaru Impreza with the Wisconsin license plate 839-HYH.

The report said Schroeder has medical concerns but does not have her medications with her. Officials said she also might be confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information on Schroeder’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.