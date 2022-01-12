Police searching for missing 28-year-old Marshall man with special needs

by Logan Reigstad

Gibriel Senghore. Courtesy: Marshall Police Department

MARSHALL, Wis. — Police in Marshall are searching for a missing 28-year-old man with special needs.

Gibriel Senghore was last seen on foot around noon Tuesday near the Kwik Trip and Dollar General stores in the village, police said in a Facebook post.

Police said he’s six feet tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a red, white and blue jacket, light gray sweatpants and boots.

Senghore has gone missing in the past, police said; in those instances, he has been on foot, riding a bicycle or has gotten rides from people. He is known to hang around local businesses and talk to people.

Anyone with information should call the Marshall Police Department at 608-655-3533 or the Dane County dispatch center at 608-255-2345.

