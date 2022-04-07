Police searching for driver in hit-and-run near Edgewood College

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash near Edgewood College Wednesday afternoon.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said a person walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Monroe Street and Edgewood Avenue was hit around 4:45 p.m. The driver reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide details about a possible suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information should call police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.