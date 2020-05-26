Police search of suspect who robbed Pinkus McBride Market

MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for an armed suspect who reportedly robbed Pinkus McBride Market on Memorial Day at 9:20 p.m.

The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, white shoes and a blue medical mask, according to an incident report. Police said the suspect put their hand in their pocket and indicated they were armed.

According to the report, the suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash after politely thanking the clerk.

Police are reviewing store surveillance footage, city cameras and squad car video as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information about this or any other strong armed robbery is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

