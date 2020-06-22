Police search for woman who allegedly stole surveillance equipment from Menards

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Law enforcement officers are asking the public for help with identifying a woman who allegedly stole surveillance equipment and tried stealing $1,500 worth of other merchandise from the Johnson Creek Menards on Thursday and again on Sunday.

An employee at the store reportedly confronted the woman causing her to leave the $1,500 worth of merchandise behind, according to a news release.

The store’s loss prevention team said the woman is 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slender build. She has brown hair, wears glasses and has visible tattoos. The tattoos are not visible in the attached photos.

Law enforcement officials said the woman left the store’s parking lot in a black Subaru Forester SUV with the Wisconsin license plate of 758-KTD. The license plate is reportedly expired and not associated with any vehicles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Officer Sachse with the Johnson Creek Police Department at 920-699-2111.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments