Police search for suspects after man shot, killed near Fiserv Forum

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed near Fiserv Forum early Sunday morning, Milwaukee police said.

According to a report from TMJ4, the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. Martin Luther King Drive.

Officers arriving on the scene reportedly found the man with fatal gunshot wounds. Police said the shooting was believed to have stemmed from an argument.

Police are searching for unknown suspects.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.