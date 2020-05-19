Police search for suspect in East Johnson Street road rage incident

MADISON, Wis. — Police are looking for a man after a DeForest couple reported that he pointed an object at them and pretended to fire it like it was a gun Monday evening.

According to an incident report, the couple was driving on East Johnson Street at North Blair Street when a man in a blue Monte Carlo flipped them off and pointed an object at them, pretending to shoot it. The couple told police they were unsure whether or not it was a gun.

The man also appeared to record the couple on his cell phone, police said.

The report said the couple could not think of anything they did that would have prompted the man’s aggression.

Police were able to use traffic cameras to find images of the driver’s vehicle.