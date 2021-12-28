Police search for suspect in Beloit burglary, trespassing incident

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Beloit Police Department

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are searching for a suspect in a burglary and trespassing incident from Monday.

The city’s police department said the incident happened in the area of 8th Street south of West Grand Avenue.

The department posted surveillance video from the incident on Facebook. The brief clip shows a man in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves and light-colored pants rummaging through a garage.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 608-757-2244 or submit a tip via Facebook.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.