Police search for suspect following vehicle crash, possible stabbing

NEWARK, Wis. — Police are searching for a woman who reportedly fled the scene of a vehicle crash and possible stabbing on Sunday.

Law enforcement officers responded to South Olson Road and West State Highway 81 on Sunday after receiving a report of a vehicle crash and possible stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two adult men who had suffered injuries, but the Rock County Sheriff’s Department did not specify if the men were injured in the crash or if they were stabbed. Both men were transported via ambulance to the Beloit Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

According to a news release, a 21-year-old woman identified as Alondra I. Gallardo ran from the scene of the incident. Police said she was possibly armed with a knife.

A K-9 officer with the Janesville Police Department responded to help conduct a search for Gallardo, but she was not found.

Police said the incident is still under investigation, but it appears to be a isolated. Both of the victims knew Gallardo.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Beloit and Town of Beloit police departments, and a JPD K-9 officer responded to the incident.

Anyone with information about Gallardo’s location can call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-2244.

