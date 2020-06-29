Police search for robbery suspect who allegedly threatened, punched victims

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a Gilman Street robbery after a 45-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were reportedly beaten and robbed outside of an apartment around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to a police incident report, the two robbery victims were sitting on the woman’s porch when a bloody man ran past them yelling that the person behind him was trying to kill him.

The male victim said the bloody man appeared to be drunk and “beaten to a pulp.”

As the two robbery victims were about to call police, the suspect reportedly approached them saying “Give me everything you got!”

The victims said the man made a gesture that made them think he may be armed. The man reportedly said “You want to die? You’re going to die.” The man allegedly punched the male victim in the head several times and punched the female victim once.

The suspect took the man’s backpack and wallet, and the woman’s cellphone.

Camera footage from area surveillance cameras shows a man running through a nearby parking lot while holding what appeared to be a backpack.

Police have not identified the suspect as of Monday afternoon.

