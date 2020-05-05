Police search for missing Platteville girl

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Police Department is asking the community to help find a missing child.

Jordan Schober-Lange was reportedly last seen at her residence on Friday between 1:30 and 2 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, a silver or gray Chrysler van with rust on the bottom an Iowa plates was seen near Schober-Lange’s residence just before she was last seen. Police are not sure if the vehicle is involved.

Schober-Lange is described as a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Police did not say how old Schober-Lange is.

Police said Schober-Lange has previously been located in Dubuque, Iowa and Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

Anyone who has information about Schober-Lange’s location or a van fitting the above description is asked to call the Platteville Police Department at 608-348-2313.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments