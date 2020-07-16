Police search for missing Neenah man last seen in Madison

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

NEENAH, Wis. — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing Neenah man who was last seen on Applegate Court in Madison.

Robert Ernest is known to frequent the Madison area, according to a Facebook post. Police did not say when Ernest was last seen.

Anyone with information about Ernest’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigative Sergeant Jeremy Bauman of the Neenah Police Department at 920-886-6034 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers 920-231-8477.

