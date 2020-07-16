Police search for missing Madison woman last seen on University Avenue

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is searching for a 25-year-old woman who is believed to be missing and endangered.

According to a news release from the City of Madison, 25-year-old Margaret O’Dell is believed to be having suicidal thoughts. O’Dell also goes by the nickname “Maggie.”

O’Dell was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 2300 block of University Avenue. O’Dell has blonde hair and wears eye glasses. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, black shorts and a black North Face backpack.

Anyone with information on O’Dell’s location is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or 911.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.