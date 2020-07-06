Police search for missing Baraboo girl

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing Monday.

A post from the police department’s Facebook page said Kodie was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street at about 4 p.m. Officials did not provide the girl’s last name.

Kodie is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has blonde hair. Officials said she was last seen wearing blue jean overalls.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sauk County non-emergency dispatch line at 608-356-4895.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.