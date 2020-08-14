Police search for man who stole generators from Menomonee Falls hardware store

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man who reportedly stole two Honda generators from Neu’s Building Center in late July.

According to a news release, the man stole the generators by using a credit card then later cancelling the transaction with the credit card company. The man made the original purchase on July 20.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above or the vehicle pictured below is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.