Police search for man who allegedly shot at vehicle on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that happened Friday night in the 3700 block of Morning Road, according to a incident report.

Law enforcement officials said a caller reported a red Jeep Grand Cherokee followed them after leaving the Eat Towne Mall area around 10:54 p.m.

The victim told police that a white man with blonde hair started shooting at the victim as the victim drove past the Jeep.

Officials said the victim’s vehicle was struck twice by gunshots before the victim was able to drive away.

No injuries were reported.

Police found four shell casings and damage to the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

