Police search for man who allegedly punched man yelling racial slurs on State Street

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a battery involving a black man who allegedly punched a drunk white man who was yelling racial slurs on State Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, the injured man fell and hit his head on the pavement after the other man punched him.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital where he needed stitches. The man who threw the punch was gone by the time police arrived at the scene, the report said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

