Police search for man who allegedly groped 10-year-old girl

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a 10-year-old girl Monday afternoon outside of her Moorland Road home.

The girl told police the man was wearing a mask and dark hoodie. He fled when she screamed, according to an incident report.

Anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area is asked t call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

