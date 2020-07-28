Police search for man who allegedly exposed himself to children in Target toy section
MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to children while in the toy area at the Target on Junciton Road.
According to an incident report, the incident happened on the afternoon of July 12.
The man was seen leaving the store in the vehicle pictured here.
Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
