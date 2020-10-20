Police search for Madison gas station robber

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for the man who robbed a BP gas station Monday night.

Officials were sent to the BP Amoco at 1010 North Sherman Ave. after a report of an armed robbery shortly before 7 p.m., according to the incident report.

Police said the robber threatened the gas station clerk and demanded cash before running out of the store.

The person has been described as a Black man who is between the ages of 20 and 30 and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Those with information are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

