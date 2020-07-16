Police search for lawnmower stolen from victim’s front yard

SLINGER, Wis. — Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for information about a riding lawn mower that was stolen from a front yard Tuesday afternoon.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, the zero-turn mower was stolen around 3 p.m. from a residence on Highway 175 south of the Village of Slinger. The lawnmower is a Z Beast 54-inch orange and grey mower with the serial number 54ZB110172.

Police believe the lawnmower was last seen on a flatbed trailer being pulled by a silver mini van with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rodich at 262-335-4378.

