Police search for information regarding John Nolen Drive attack from June

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are still looking for information about the people who allegedly attacked and robbed a man who “inadvertently” drove his car into the path of protesters on June 23.

According to police, the victim was on his way to a hospital when he was attacked as he turned from Williamson Street onto John Nolen Drive around 10:30 p.m. The man told police a demonstrator threw a bicycle at his car, which caused damage and prompted him to get out of his vehicle. According to an incident report, the man was then surrounded by an estimated 50 people who allegedly proceeded. The man claimed he got out of the car to ask why the demonstrator threw the bike at his car.

Police said the victim is recovering from a concussion.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

