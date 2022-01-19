Police search for Fitchburg armed robbery suspect

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Capitol Petro gas station was robbed by a man with a handgun Tuesday night.

Fitchburg police say the store was held up just after 8 p.m..

According to witnesses a male entered the store and held a hand gun up to the cashier.

He stole money and merchandise before getting away in a white SUV, believed to be a newer model.

The cashier was unharmed.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact Fitchburg police at (608)-270-4300

