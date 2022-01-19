Police search for Fitchburg armed robbery suspect
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Capitol Petro gas station was robbed by a man with a handgun Tuesday night.
Fitchburg police say the store was held up just after 8 p.m..
According to witnesses a male entered the store and held a hand gun up to the cashier.
He stole money and merchandise before getting away in a white SUV, believed to be a newer model.
The cashier was unharmed.
Police are asking that anyone with information contact Fitchburg police at (608)-270-4300
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.