Police search for armed robber who allegedly stole shoes, clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at an East Towne Mall store that happened Friday night.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, a potential customer entered the Dick’s Sporting Goods store around 7:15 p.m. Friday while armed with a knife. The armed man pointed the knife at a store employee and also claimed he was armed with a gun.

The man reportedly told the victim, “Don’t tell anyone. I’ll shoot you,” before making off with a couple pairs of shoes and some clothing.

Police are investigating surveillance footage, but they have not identified a suspect yet.

