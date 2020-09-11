Police search for 5 armed men who robbed west-side bank Thursday night

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for five men who reported robbed the Summit Credit Union on Yellowstone Drive on Thursday.

According to an incident report, the five men entered the bank around 6:10 p.m. while armed with guns. The men demanded money and left the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

