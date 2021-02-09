Police say multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer, Associated Press

BUFFALO, Minn. — Authorities say someone has shot multiple people at a clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the Allina Clinic in the city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, said Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department.

She said there were multiple victims.

This is a developing situation, so check back for more information.

