Police say duplex hit at least three times with bullets

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Loreen Drive around 7:49 a.m. Tuesday after a resident found a bullet hole in the front window of the home.

An incident report said officers determined the duplex was hit at least three times with bullets. Police said it appeared that a round hit a TV in the living room before entering the victim’s bedroom and stopping at the end of the bed.

The person told police they heard a “pop” sound around 10 p.m. Monday night.



